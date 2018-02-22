Aksys Games Announces Little Dragons Café for Switch and PS4 - News

Aksys Games announced that Little Dragons Café, the latest title by renowned game designer Yasuhiro Wada, will come to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in late summer 2018. Wada is best-known for creating the popular Bokujō Monogatari series (published under the names Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons outside of Japan) as well as Birthdays the Beginning.

"Wada and I have been friends for a decade, and we've discussed teaming up on a new IP for about half that time," said Akibo Shieh, founder and CEO of Aksys Games. "It wasn't until Little Dragons Café that our schedules finally lined up so we were able to work together on a project, and the game has been in development for two years now."

The game's story opens with a twin brother and sister learning to cook and manage a small café under their mother's tutelage. All was peaceful and routine until one morning when the twins discover that their mother has fallen into a deep sleep and won't wake up. Suddenly, a strange old man appears to inform them that they must raise a dragon in order to save her. Working together with three quirky café employees, the two siblings must figure out how to a wrangle a dragon and manage the family business while finding a way to save their mother.

Features of Little Dragons Café include:

Dragon Husbandry - Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing show the world the true potential of your dragon companion!

- Embrace your parental instincts and raise your very own dragon! Through wise decisions, proper nutrition, and empathetic nurturing show the world the true potential of your dragon companion! Culinary Capitalism - Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own café. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your restaurant) while catering to the whims of your customers.

- Learn new recipes and master the art of cooking while running your very own café. Explore the world, discover new ingredients, and expand your menu (and your restaurant) while catering to the whims of your customers. Grow Your Own - The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Till the land and fish the rivers to gather the most flavorful fixings for your signature dishes.

- The tastiest dishes use the freshest ingredients, and the best way to insure that is to grow your own produce. Till the land and fish the rivers to gather the most flavorful fixings for your signature dishes. Serve the People - Feeding is nurturing, so you not only cook for your neighbors, but also help them with their problems to increase your popularity and the general happiness of everyone around you.

