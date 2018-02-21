Switch Top Selling Console in January in the US, PS4 Most Revenue, Xbox One Best January Ever - News

/ 752 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

January 2018 was a good month for all three video game consoles in the US, according to NPD. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console during the month, while the PlayStation 4 earned the most revenue and the Xbox One had its best January ever.

In terms of revenue, the three consoles were all within just three percent of each other during the month.

Here is a list of the top 20 best-selling games in January 2018:

Monster Hunter World Dragon Ball FighterZ Call of Duty: WWII PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K18 Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Madden NFL 18 Star Wars: Battlefront II Assassin’s Creed Origins EA Sports UFC 3 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 18 Dragon Ball Xenoverse The Sims 4 Splatoon 2 Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Need for Speed Payback

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles