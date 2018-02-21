Switch Top Selling Console in January in the US, PS4 Most Revenue, Xbox One Best January Ever - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 752 Views
January 2018 was a good month for all three video game consoles in the US, according to NPD. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console during the month, while the PlayStation 4 earned the most revenue and the Xbox One had its best January ever.
In terms of revenue, the three consoles were all within just three percent of each other during the month.
Here is a list of the top 20 best-selling games in January 2018:
- Monster Hunter World
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Call of Duty: WWII
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K18
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8
- Madden NFL 18
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- FIFA 18
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- The Sims 4
- Splatoon 2
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
- Need for Speed Payback
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
All three can win? I swear someone somewhere is suffering a mind breaking paradox.
Nice to see consoles doing well!
Nice to see mario odyssey n botw in top 10
Very close numbers between the 3.
Why is this being disliked?
- 0
Wait we got numbers? Everybody is confused in the NPD thread.
- +5
Well, I've heard there's only a difference of 3% between the revenue of the PS4 and Xbox One with Switch in the middle, so there's a start I guess. Still need hardware numbers.
- 0
4 Comments