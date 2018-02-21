Pit People Leaves Early Access on March 2 - News

The Behemoth announced Pit People will leave Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early on March 2.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Master Your Destiny in this Strategic Game of Positioning:

A full cast of tragically unique heroes will rise together from the Pit. Master your destiny as you plot their course of action across an apocalyptic wonderland!

In our fast-paced, turn-based, co-op adventure you’ll quest and explore, find awesome loot, customize your fighters, and recruit strange species. Rally your troops and steel your wits if you hope to survive a hostile world filled with sinister robots, deadly vampires and brutally adorable cupcake people!

Highlights:

Single Player Story Mode

2 Player Co-op Story (local & online)

Local 2v2 Arena

4 Players For 2v2 In the Pit (online)

Signature Behemoth art style & humor

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

