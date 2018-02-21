Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2 DLC Screenshots Showcase Goku Ultra Instinct - News

/ 466 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released screenshots of Goku Ultra Instinct in the Extra Pack 2 DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The pack will release later this month for $16.99 and also includes Fu, Jiren and Android 17.



View the screenshots below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles