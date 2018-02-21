SteamWorld Dig 2 Available Tomorrow on 3DS, Launch Trailer Released - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Image & Form Games announced SteamWorld Dig 2 will launch tomorrow, February 22 on the Nintendo 3DS.

View the launch below:

SteamWorld Dig 2 is already available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

