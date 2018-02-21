2D Action Platformer Fox n Forests Launches This Spring on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 501 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

EuroVideo announced it will publish Bonus Level Entertainment's 2D platformer Fox n Forests this spring on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Fox n Forests is a 2D 16-Bit style action platformer with RPG and puzzle elements, empowering you to switch seasons on the fly!

Set within a mystic forest and its surroundings, Fox n Forests is a stunning fable offering pixel perfect Retrotainment and rewarding challenges!

The game is inspired by the glorious days of 16-Bit and all time classics like Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts, Wonder Boy in Monster World, and ActRaiser 2 as well as the Castlevania and Zelda series.

You play as Rick the Fox and your weapon is a magic melee crossbow that can not only be used for ranged and close up combat, but empowers you to seamlessly switch between 2 seasons per level, completely changing the whole environment and resulting in amazing secrets, tricky skill tests and thriving exploration.

Pixel perfect platforming, screen filling bosses, rich bonus levels, powerful potions, bags of loot, stuffed shops, clever backtracking, challenging skill tests, a magic melee crossbow to shoot and slash enemies, upgradeable shots, not 4 but 5 seasons to explore, stunning 16-Bit pixel art, a catchy chip tunes soundtrack and tons of humorous retro charm, combined with the luxuries of modern game design will make Fox n Forests a worthy revival of games from the Golden Age.

Easy to learn, difficult to master, impossible to not fall in love with!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles