Shining Resonance Refrain Coming West This Summer on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sega announced Shining Resonance Refrain will launch in North America and Europe this summer for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Remastered with New Refrain Mode

Shining Resonance Refrain remasters the original Shining Resonance, previously released on PlayStation 3 only in Japan, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original’s DLC, now included as part of the base “Original Mode,” Shining Resonance Refrain packs a new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking the Imperial Princess Excella and Dragonslayer Jinas as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers!

With real-time action combat, it will be important to utilize each party member’s unique abilities and strengths while deepening relationships with each character. Through events and dates, get to know your party members to unlock their full potential on the battlefield! Depending on the bonds of the characters, “Resonance” may occur between them, providing a new level of support, leading to victory.

Master the B.A.N.D. System

Dragoneers wield Armonics, ancient weapon-instruments, in order to perform mystical and powerful Rune Songs. Once you build enough BPM (Battle Performance Mana), your party will be able to perform a session through the B.A.N.D. system. Depending on which song you play and which character you set at the center, your party will be able to indulge in various beneficial effects. Certain characters may even perform the song in a special costume!

Draconic Launch Edition

Those who purchase the launch edition of Shining Resonance Refrain on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, will receive the game in a collectible metal slipcase, featuring character artwork of Excella, Sonia, and Kirika.

For more information, please visit shiningresonance.com. Shining Resonance Refrain will be available for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD and will be released this summer.

Our Story So Far…

Yuma has the soul of the Shining Dragon within him, transforming into the ancient beast by unleashing the power conducted through his sword. Dragons, long thought to be extinct, make Yuma a target for the Empire. To use him against the kingdom of Astoria, The Empire captures Yuma. Sonia, princess of Astoria, launches a rescue mission with the help of the Dragoneers. Hearing about the plight of Astoria and their fight to save their land, Yuma decides to aid them. Typically timid, will he find the courage to realize the strength he has within him?

