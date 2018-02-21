Secret of Mana Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - News

The remake of Secret of Mana (PS4) debuted in second place on the Japanese charts with sales of 36,042 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 18. The PlayStation Vita version debuted in seventh with sales of 17,947 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 49,502 units. The Switch sold 39,303 units, the 3DS sold 10,160 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,959 units and Xbox One sold 190 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 85,322 (1,836,291) [PS4] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 36,042 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,815 (2,042,844) [PSV] Idolish7: Twelve Fantasia (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/15/18) – 21,481 (New) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 21,180 (138,675) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 19,280 (1,346,387) [PSV] Secret of Mana (Square Enix, 02/15/18) – 17,947 (New) [PS4] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 17,938 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 12,981 (88,604) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 12,776 (142,591) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 12,640 (1,614,506) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,764 (871,528) [NSW] Bayonetta Ultimate Climax Edition (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 11,694 (New) [NSW] Bayonetta 2 (Nintendo, 02/16/18) – 9,532 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,358 (1,558,042) [PSV] A Certain Magical Virtual-On (Sega, 02/15/18) – 9,284 (New) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 5,975 (88,943) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 5,842 (161,624) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,234 (369,040) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,194 (399,757)

