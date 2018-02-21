My PlayStation Web Service Out Now for PC, Smartphones, Tablets - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new web service - My PlayStation - for Windows PC, smartphones and tablets.

The service allows PlayStation Network users do the following:

Find Friends

Edit your Profile

View you and your Friends’ Trophies

Send and manage Friend requests

Send Messages

The service works on Windows 10, MacOS 10, iOS 10 or above, and Android 5 or above.

