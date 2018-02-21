Atelier Lydie & Suelle Info Details Alchemy and New Tools, Promo Video Released - News

/ 100 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Gust has released new information and a new for Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings that details new tools and alchemy.

A new promotion video was also released:

Read the information below:

To help the pair reach their joint goal of running the best atelier, Suelle creates the Ambitions Journal where she tracks everything they need to accomplish along the way. The ambitions listed in their journal contain tasks related to the key pillars of the Atelier series: alchemy, synthesis, battle, and character relations. As these are completed, Important Quests are unlocked, which will raise the twin’s Atelier Rank upon their completion. This rank is extremely important for young alchemists as chances of discovering new paintings increases the more they level up their Atelier – and opening up the opportunity to undertake the ever-necessary alchemy exam, a Promotion Test.

Throughout their adventures in Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, the twins will find a bounty of resources which will be needed to create incredibly useful items. Synthesizing items is a necessity for the twins to perfect their skills, as they train to run the best atelier in the country. The Synthesis system has been tweaked with the addition of Enhancing Agents, making the learning process easier for aspiring alchemists. The newly introduced Enhancing Agents attach new effects onto synthesized items and, depending on the agent used, will change the synthesis panel in unique ways.

Change Agents cause colored tiles to transform into the color of the agent, while Color Adjacent Agents turn the chosen tile and those next to it into the same color. Additionally, Connect Agents change all of the tiles connected horizontally, vertically and diagonally to the chosen square into the same color. Color All Agents causes all tiles of the same color to transform into the color of the agent. Carefully utilizing these agents at the right time can ensure synthesized items are even more effective. For example, bombs can have a wider explosive radius and perform more damage; while health items will have stronger healing properties.

A dynamic new trailer was released today, focusing on the prominent Promotion Test featured in Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Journey, alongside a bounty of colorful new screenshots which further detail the Synthesis System. These screenshots also introduce three new worlds; the imposing boss enemy, Falgior; and a collection of new characters: the famous pirate captain, Backen; the bright, noisy and energetic travelling scriptwriter, Drossel; the travelling puppeteer, Fritz; the ever-passionate town Blacksmith, Hagel; and the popular nun from Kirchen Bell, Pamela.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Vita in Japan on December 21, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on March 27 in North America and March 30 in Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles