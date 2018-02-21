Death end re;Quest Gets 23 Minute Gameplay Video - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Compile Heart has released a 23 minute gameplay video of Death end re;Quest. View a 15 minute gameplay video here and an 18 minute gameplay video here.

View it below:

Death end re;Quest will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on April 12 for 7,776 yen at retail and digitally 6,912 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles