Fate/Extella Link Gets Jeanne d'Arc, Gilgamesh, and Gawain Gameplay Trailers - News

Marvelous has released three new short gameplay trailers for Fate/Extella Link of Jeanne d’Arc, Gilgamesh, and Gawain.

Fate/Extella Link will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

