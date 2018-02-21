Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Set to Release in 2019 - News

Sega's mascot Sonic the Hedgehog is getting his own movie that will open in theaters on November 15, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadpool director Tim Miller will be executive producer, while Neal H. Moritz will produce it.





The film will be directed by Jeff Fowler. It will be his first time directing a film.

