Rocket League DC Super Heroes DLC Announced - News

posted 10 hours ago

Psyonix announced Rocket League will be getting DC Super Heroes DLC on March 5 for $3.99 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the trailer below:

Here is the complete list of Battle-Cars and items in the DLC:

2 Premium Batman Battle-Cars The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises The ’89 Batmobile from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman

DC Super Hero Themed Items Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition) Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition) Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner Green Lantern – Merc Decal and Player Banner Superman – Octane Decal and Player Banner Wonder Woman – Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner



