The Station Launch Trailer Released, Out Now

First-person science fiction mystery game The Station is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC for $14.99 / £14.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

he Station is a first-person exploration game set on a space station sent to study a sentient alien civilization. Assuming the role of a recon specialist, players must unravel a mystery which will decide the fate of two civilizations.

How would you react if we discovered a sentient alien civilization, challenging everything we know about biology, chemistry, physics, religion and answering the questions man has asked throughout history? But what if this sentient alien civilization was discovered in a state of civil war? Determining that the rewards outweigh the risks, an undetectable space station with a small three-person crew deploys to research the alien culture in search of a means towards a peaceful relationship. Unable to contact the crew, a recon specialist to sent to uncover what happened. What players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism and moral law.

Welcome aboard The Station.

Key Features:

A World of Augmented Reality – The future holds a progressive attitude towards how information is stored and shared. Technology has gone through a digital revolution and conversations, notes and even computers are experienced in full Augmented Reality. Ranging from personal to professional, these AR logs will let players explore what was taking place on-board.

– The future holds a progressive attitude towards how information is stored and shared. Technology has gone through a digital revolution and conversations, notes and even computers are experienced in full Augmented Reality. Ranging from personal to professional, these AR logs will let players explore what was taking place on-board. Intuitive Problem Solving – When a door won’t open, what will you stop at to discover what lies behind it? The secrets on-board the station will resist being uncovered and you must rely on your ability to identify and solve intuitive but subtle problems – The Station itself is a puzzle to be solved.

– When a door won’t open, what will you stop at to discover what lies behind it? The secrets on-board the station will resist being uncovered and you must rely on your ability to identify and solve intuitive but subtle problems – The Station itself is a puzzle to be solved. Piece Together a Living Story – We believe the best stories are shown not told. Each room and space will have a unique moment to share if you look close enough – as the story unravels each detail will begin to fall into place. For the keen eye, a rich story awaits.

