Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Bardock and Broly Screenshots - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first set of screenshots of the upcoming Bardock and Broly DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

View them below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide.

