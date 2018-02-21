Fire Emblem Heroes Adds Fallen Heroes - Robin, Hardin, Celica - News

Nintendo announced three new special heroes in Fire Emblem Heroes will launch on February 22 at 2am ET. They are apart of Fallen Heroes.

Here is a list of the new heroes:

Robin

Hardin

Celica

Fire Emblem Heroes is out now for iOS and Android.

