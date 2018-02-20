Metal Gear Survive Launch Trailer Released - News

Konami has released the launch trailer for Metal Gear Survive as the game is now available in North America.

View the launch trailer below:

Metal Gear Survive is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in North America and will launch on February 22 in Europe.

