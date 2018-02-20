Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition Adds Mod Content With Free Update - News

Cities: Skylines - Xbox One Edition has received a free update that adds mod content to the game.

"Mod content is one of the core features that Paradox fans have come to expect from our games, and we’ve always valued our users’ creativity as one of the best parts of our community," said Sandra Neudinger, Product Manager at Paradox Interactive.





"We’ve been working together with Tantalus to see if there was a way to bring mods to our console players that was as enjoyable as it has been on other platforms, and with help from the Xbox team, we’re ready to let our fans give mods a try in Cities: Skylines. If things keep going well, we’re eager to see which mods may appear in the future as we keep testing and working on this content!"

Paradox Interactive also announced Content Creator pack DLC will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game on March 6.

