The Lost Child Adds Switch Version for Western Release

The Lost Child, a dungeon-crawling RPG from Kadokawa Games that was previously announced for western release on PS4 & Vita, is now also getting a Switch release thanks to NIS America.



The PS4 & Switch versions will release both physically and digitally, while the Vita port will be digital-only.

The game follows an occult journalist who investigates a series of mysterious suicides in Tokyo.

