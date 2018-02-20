God Wars: The Complete Legend Coming West for NS, PS4/PSV Versions to Get Update - News

posted 7 hours ago

NIS America has announced that God Wars: The Complete Legend will be releasing in North America and Europe this fall on Nintendo Switch. The title is an updated version of God Wars: Future Past, including a new 'Legend of Yomi' expansion and more.

The Kadokawa Games-developed SRPG was previously announced for PS4, Vita, and Switch in Japan and NIS America has now confirmed that the 2017 PS4 and Vita versions will be receiving a free 'quality of life' update to add the new improvements plus DLC to those versions.

You can view the press release for the new version here.

