Burnout Paradise Remastered Launches March 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,191 Views
Electronic Arts announced the open world racing game Burnout Paradise Remastered will launch on March 16 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
View the reveal trailer below:
Burnout Paradise originally launched in 2008 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Awesome news! The last car game that i truly enjoyed!!
EA were too lazy to toss in "PC version coming soon" into their trailer, talk about lazy. (they tossed it in the description).
Was hoping this would make it to Switch.
I'm actually considering this since I had some great times with it on the PS3, but never had any of the DLC, so if the price is right, it'll be worth it for me
$40.
- 0
Back when racers where about fun instead of dull-as-dishwater simulation/realism
Take me down to paradise city. Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty.
Easily the best racer of last gen, in my opinion. Can't wait for this, day 1 buy for sure.
I want a Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) Remastered!!! Best Need for Speed I have ever played.
No Switch love :(
9 Comments