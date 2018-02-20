Burnout Paradise Remastered Launches March 16 - News

Electronic Arts announced the open world racing game Burnout Paradise Remastered will launch on March 16 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the reveal trailer below:

Burnout Paradise originally launched in 2008 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

