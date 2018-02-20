There are Currently No Plans For a Rainbow Six Siege Sequel - News

/ 408 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

There are currently no plans for a sequel to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. The developer plans on the game lasting 10 years.

"We are saying extremely loudly here - there is no sequel planned," Rainbow Six Siege brand director Alexandre Remy told Eurogamer. "We will be here for the next 10 years. So expect more Rainbow 6 in your life for quite some time."





"Year 3 is symbolic because the content we've now created for the game since release is going to be bigger than the content we shipped in the original box," Remy added.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles