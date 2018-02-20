March Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for March are:

Trials of the Blood Dragon ($14.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 30 on Xbox One

($14.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 30 on Xbox One Superhot ($24.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One

($24.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15 on Xbox One Brave: The Video Game ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Quantum Conundrum ($9.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of each game:

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials meets Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and it’s not all about the bikes anymore! There’s running, shooting, swinging, tanks, jetpacks and BMXs to play with. Fully animated cut-scenes provide the humor and weapons deliver the boom. Power your way through 30 missions across seven different worlds and if you’re feeling adventurous, try to unlock the Ominous Locked Safe by following the cryptic clues along the way.

Superhot

Play this award-winning FPS originally conceived at a 7-day FPS Game Jam. After thousands of hours of design and development, the result is this wildly popular, innovative, and constantly changing masterpiece. In a new twist on the genre, time stands still if you do. You can’t just run and gun your way out of this one! Do you have the skill to plan your moves, dodge bullets, and win the battle?

Brave: The Video Game

The rugged landscape of mythic Scotland beckons you in Brave: The Video Game. Battle your way past fierce enemies as Merida, honing your combat skills and working to break a magical curse. Join other characters from the movie and save a desperate kingdom!

Quantum Conundrum

Harness the power of the Fluffy, Heavy, Slow, and Reverse Gravity dimensions to solve a variety of FPS puzzles in Quantum Conundrum. As the nephew of your wild scientist of an uncle, take control of the Interdimensional Shift Device in his mansion of madness! You’ll need your wits and all your ingenuity to work your way through these puzzles if you hope to rescue him (and survive).

