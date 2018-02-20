Doom Switch Update Adds Motion Control, Multiplayer Parties, More - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch version of Doom that adds in motion controls, multiplayer parties and more.

A new update is now available for #DOOM on #NintendoSwitch, which includes Motion Aiming and multiplayer party support! https://t.co/UmNUdWunLk pic.twitter.com/GnRIj7TVip — DOOM (@DOOM) February 20, 2018

Here are the patch notes:

New Features!

Motion Aiming – New control scheme option allows you to tilt the Nintendo Switch for more precise aiming

Multiplayer Parties – Added new party system, making it easier to group up and play with your friends in multiplayer

Updated Game Icon – Game icon now matches the DOOM for Nintendo Switch boxart

Improvements

Increased the average resolution in lower-res areas of the game

Implemented CPU optimizations

Added Traditional Chinese language support

Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in a possible crash when using the BFG

Fixed an issue that caused audio issues while playing

Fixed an issue that caused stretched textures to appear in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where controls became unresponsive on the game menu

Fixed an issue where players may have incorrectly received a ban notice in multiplayer

