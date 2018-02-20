Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Update to Add Final Fantasy Tactics Stage in Late March - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix announced a late March update for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will add the Orbonne Monastery from Final Fantasy Tactics as a playable stage.

View the Orbonne Monastery trailer below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4 today in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles