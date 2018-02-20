Monster Hunter: World Sold an Estimated 652,614 Units Digitally in Japan in 3 Days - News

/ 835 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Monster Hunter: World sold an estimated 652,614 units digitally in its first three days on sale in Japan, according to Famitsu.

When you add in the 1.35 million units sold at retail the game managed to sell just over two million units in its first three days in Japan, according to Famitsu.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles