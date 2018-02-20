BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Will Have an Original Story Mode - News

posted 11 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will have an original story mode called Episode Mode.



Episode Mode has four separate stories for each of the game's participating titles - BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, and RWBY.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on May 31 in Japan and June 5 in North America.

