New Gundam Breaker Gets Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, Gundam Bael, and Gundam Kimaris Vidar - News

posted 12 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, Gundam Bael, and Gundam Kimaris Vidar from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans will all be playable in New Gundam Breaker.



The magazine has released new details on two new systems:

Inner Frame – Choose your favorite among inner frames with different characteristics, and combine that with various parts to make your Gunpla. There are five types of inner frames: “Balance,” “Striker,” “Gunner,” “Enchant,” and “Search.” Each has different EX Skills.

– Choose your favorite among inner frames with different characteristics, and combine that with various parts to make your Gunpla. There are five types of inner frames: “Balance,” “Striker,” “Gunner,” “Enchant,” and “Search.” Each has different EX Skills. Awakening – In New Gundam Breaker, you can replace Gunpla parts in real-time during battle, and in cases where your Gunpla composition changes between when you first begin and when you end, you can return to your original Gunpla composition through an “Awakening.”

New Gundam Breaker will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

