Rumor: Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch - NewsBen Dye , posted 3 hours ago / 890 Views
According to a recent rumor originating on Neoseeker, Diablo III is in the works for the Nintendo Switch.
“Blizzard is looking to implement local play with multiple Switches, allowing you to team up for local co-op action as you run around Sanctuary to stop Diablo," according to the site's source. If true, we can expect the game to release sometime next year.
Would you like to play Diablo III on the Switch?
If Diablo 2 or Path of Exile were to come to the Switch, well, that really might push me to buy one. D3? No thanks.
Well, that would be... unexpected. Out of all of the Blizzard games to port to the Switch, Diablo III is definitely not the first one people would think of.
You're thinking of Overwatch first aren't you? :-P
Overwatch and Hearthstone, actualy. I'd have even thougt about a mobile version of Starcraft HD, but Diablo III? Is that game still that popular to merit a re-release?
Well there was a new expansion released for Diablo 3 last year, so yeah it probably is still popular enough.
Great game. I would double dip on the Switch.
I've already played D3 to Death, and even if it came to the Switch, the physics in that version would be watered down quite a lot. I love my Diablo III physics.
D3 on Switch would be cool, hope it happens
Breaking news: Diablo 3 Switch edition to sell most copies out of all platforms available.
No chance.
Thats impossible...pc is like 15+ml
