Rumor: Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

According to a recent rumor originating on Neoseeker, Diablo III is in the works for the Nintendo Switch.

“Blizzard is looking to implement local play with multiple Switches, allowing you to team up for local co-op action as you run around Sanctuary to stop Diablo," according to the site's source. If true, we can expect the game to release sometime next year.

Would you like to play Diablo III on the Switch?

