SD Gundam G Generation Genesis Gets Switch Extended Trailer - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the extended trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of SD Gundam G Generation Genesis.

View it below:

SD Gundam G Generation Genesis is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan and Southeast Asia. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 26 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles