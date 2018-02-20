This Week's Deals With Gold - Halo Wars 2, Final Fantasy XV, Battlefront II - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 426 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through February 27 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Breed Episode 1*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Batman: The Telltale Series*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Battlefield 3
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|DmC Devil May Cry 4*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection *
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|FIFA 18
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Pub Sale
|Mass Effect 2
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Pub Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Pub Sale
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Pub Sale
|Samurai Warriors 2 Empires*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|SAMURAI WARRIORS 2*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|The Telltale Series – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|WARRIORS OROCHI 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|WARRIORS OROCHI*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
