Sword Art Online: Integral Factor Coming West - News

posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the online RPG Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is coming to smartphones in North America and Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Worldwide Release Special

All players will get the following bonuses when the game goes live:

Arcana Gems x 2,500 (Arcana Gems are a fictional currency used within the game)

In-game Stamps x 2

Skill Record 4-Star Asuna – Attack and Defense boosts for a flying start! (Skill Records are special items that can be set on the protagonist or Koharu to customize them)

Original Avatar Outfits – Alongside the release of more languages, we are giving all users free original avatar outfits to use on yourself and your partner after the release of the game.

Story

It’s the year 2022—.

The brilliant scientist Akihiko Kayaba has developed the first full dive VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online…

But it turns out that logging out before the game is cleared is impossible…a Game Over means “Death” in the real world.

As one of the players trapped in the Death Game, here is the chance for you to conquer the game for yourself…

Characters

Protagonist – The hero of this story, a former Sword Art Online beta tester. One of the people trapped in the game after if became officially available.

– The hero of this story, a former Sword Art Online beta tester. One of the people trapped in the game after if became officially available. Heroine (Koharu) (voiced by Ari Ozawa) – A former Sword Art Online beta tester, but she hasn’t played a serious VR game before Sword Art Online. She met and learned combat from the protagonist during beta testing, and they became friends. They swore to meet again when the official game was released.

