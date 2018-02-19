FIFA 18 Retakes Top Spot on UK Charts, Switch Version Up 494% - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,925 Views
The price for FIFA 18 was dropped, which helped push the game back to the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending February 17. Sales were up 95 percent week-on-week, while the Switch version saw a 494 percent increase.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted in second place. After debuting at the top of the charts last week Shadow of the Colossus drops to seventh place.
Grand Theft Auto V price was also discounted as sales jumped 113 percent week-on-week. The game was up two spots on the charts to third place. Monster Hunter: World drops one spot to fourth as sales declined 23 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- FIFA 18
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Monster Hunter: World
- Bayonetta 2
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Assassin's Creed Origins
Up yours EA...
So the Switch sold about 2500 copies. Good going.
This really shows that a proper fifa might have an audience on switch. This version suffered from laziness.
UK seriously doesn't have a great taste in gaming. Still nice to see SOTC n bayonetta 2 here
There are rarely any surprises when it comes to game sales in the UK.
Given the popularity of the sport itself, the video game's popularity is hardly surprising. Hardly means the country has poor taste.
I'm from the UK. It's bad taste.
I'm from the UK. I get the annual cycle means its hardly original but that doesn't make it bad.
Rather surprised at the hate for it, and the down votes I'm getting as a consequence.
FIFA is a great football game, if you like football you will probably like fifa, lots of content too
Great numbers. Awesome.
Wow, fantastic comeback for FIFA on the Switch. I guess people were more ready to forgive the lack of modes for a lower pricepoint.
It had a big price cut. That's the only reason.
SOTC taking #1 was nice while it lasted. It's gonna go way off the charts next week. This leads me to believe it won't be as big as I thought.
494%? Either the game was selling very poorly, or the game sales are now huge.
I bought it at the discounted price, despite not having bought a Fifa game since (maybe) PS2 era. It cost less than the XC2 DLC ... I don't care whether it's a pared-down version at that price.
They should never have tried to sell it at full price when it was so pared down. I might have actually got it if they had put more effort into it?
I'm still surprised at the numbers for FIFA given the of preowned copies already in places like CEX. They already outnumber FIFA 17 easily. Maybe the FiFA market really don't go for second hand copies.
Wow, that's a great comment from me! :-D
Anyways, I was just commenting on how a Switch copy of FIFA 18 is 45 quid from CEX. No wonder people are just buying it new when a used copy is that rip off price!
Yearly sports games do very bad the year after they are launched. having an old copy of a FIFA game is worth nothing unless you scam a dad looking for a football game for his son
Wow Bayo made it in the top 5 in the UK people ! That's looking good for other territories. And I think the same as Fifa switch thing would happen to Doom if they cut the price a little in America.
Wooow no wonder why FIFA 18 switch is higher than fifa 18 Xbone, it's 10 pounds cheaper!
