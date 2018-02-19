FIFA 18 Retakes Top Spot on UK Charts, Switch Version Up 494% - News

/ 1,925 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The price for FIFA 18 was dropped, which helped push the game back to the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending February 17. Sales were up 95 percent week-on-week, while the Switch version saw a 494 percent increase.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance debuted in second place. After debuting at the top of the charts last week Shadow of the Colossus drops to seventh place.





Grand Theft Auto V price was also discounted as sales jumped 113 percent week-on-week. The game was up two spots on the charts to third place. Monster Hunter: World drops one spot to fourth as sales declined 23 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Grand Theft Auto V Monster Hunter: World Bayonetta 2 EA Sports UFC 3 Shadow of the Colossus Call of Duty: WWII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Origins

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles