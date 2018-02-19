Metal Gear Survive Trophy List Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 459 Views

The Trophy list for Metal Gear Survive has been released now that the game is just a few days away from release.

 

View the Trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
Hero Earned all Trophies Platinum
Dite You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo Bronze
The Solider A solider joined your ranks Bronze
The Nurse A nurse joined your ranks Bronze
Defender You successfully defended your outpost for the first time Bronze
Digger You digged Iris Energy for the first time Bronze
The Boy A boy joined your ranks Bronze
The Cop A police officer joined your ranks Bronze
Progress You finished digging Iris Energy Bronze
Expansion Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2 Bronze
Refuge You arrived at the FOB Bronze
The Giant You discovered “the Giant” Bronze
The EM Gun You recovered “the Giant” Bronze
The Engineer An engineer joined your ranks Bronze
Rescue You rescued the boy Bronze
Sacrifice You defeated the Lord of Dust Bronze
Home You made it home Bronze
Production You crafted your first item Bronze
Construction You constructed your first building Bronze
Education You learned your first skill Bronze
Ability Other classes were added Bronze
Cooperation You played a Salvage Mission Bronze
Results You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission Bronze
Suppression You defeated all Boss Creatures Bronze
Hunt You did your first hunt Bronze
Cook You cooked your first meal Bronze
Harvest You completed your first harvest Bronze
Mission You completed your first Order Bronze
Exploration Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission Bronze
Revival You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time Bronze
Proficient You raised all skills to their highest level Silver
Common Struggle You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission Silver
Sliver You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons Bronze
Ripper You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons Bronze
Impaler You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons Bronze
Crusher You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons Bronze
Marksman You defeated 300 creatures using bows Bronze
Responder You defeated 300 creatures using Inceptor Units Bronze
Protector You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units Bronze
Iron Wall You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred Bronze
Rod and Snake During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death Bronze
Locksmith You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly Bronze
Comrades in Arms You completed 50 Salvage Missions Silver
Surveyor You explored the entirety of both maps Silver
Survivalist You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying Silver
Glory You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission Gold
Foodie You ate all food Silver
Collector You obtained all weapons and gear Gold
Prosperity Thirty crew members are among your ranks Bronze
Spit You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill Bronze
Bad Meal You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature Bronze
Best Buddy You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret Bronze

Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe.

Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 hour ago)

Thought this game was out already.

  0
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (2 hours ago)

It's probably not a coincidence that they decided to call it "survive". It's like they're trying to use the power of suggestion or something. This franchise is dead and Konami knows it.

  0
Xen
Xen (4 hours ago)

Getting a trophy for seeing a logo is my accomplishment of the day, every day!

  0
Zkuq
Zkuq (9 hours ago)

Wow, that's some... inconvenient formatting. Sorry! :P

  0
gbw36598
gbw36598 (3 hours ago)

  -2