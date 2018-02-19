Metal Gear Survive Trophy List Revealed - News

The Trophy list for Metal Gear Survive has been released now that the game is just a few days away from release.

Name Description Trophy Hero Earned all Trophies Platinum Dite You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo Bronze The Solider A solider joined your ranks Bronze The Nurse A nurse joined your ranks Bronze Defender You successfully defended your outpost for the first time Bronze Digger You digged Iris Energy for the first time Bronze The Boy A boy joined your ranks Bronze The Cop A police officer joined your ranks Bronze Progress You finished digging Iris Energy Bronze Expansion Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2 Bronze Refuge You arrived at the FOB Bronze The Giant You discovered “the Giant” Bronze The EM Gun You recovered “the Giant” Bronze The Engineer An engineer joined your ranks Bronze Rescue You rescued the boy Bronze Sacrifice You defeated the Lord of Dust Bronze Home You made it home Bronze Production You crafted your first item Bronze Construction You constructed your first building Bronze Education You learned your first skill Bronze Ability Other classes were added Bronze Cooperation You played a Salvage Mission Bronze Results You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission Bronze Suppression You defeated all Boss Creatures Bronze Hunt You did your first hunt Bronze Cook You cooked your first meal Bronze Harvest You completed your first harvest Bronze Mission You completed your first Order Bronze Exploration Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission Bronze Revival You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time Bronze Proficient You raised all skills to their highest level Silver Common Struggle You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission Silver Sliver You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons Bronze Ripper You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons Bronze Impaler You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons Bronze Crusher You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons Bronze Marksman You defeated 300 creatures using bows Bronze Responder You defeated 300 creatures using Inceptor Units Bronze Protector You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units Bronze Iron Wall You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred Bronze Rod and Snake During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death Bronze Locksmith You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly Bronze Comrades in Arms You completed 50 Salvage Missions Silver Surveyor You explored the entirety of both maps Silver Survivalist You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying Silver Glory You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission Gold Foodie You ate all food Silver Collector You obtained all weapons and gear Gold Prosperity Thirty crew members are among your ranks Bronze Spit You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill Bronze Bad Meal You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature Bronze Best Buddy You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret Bronze

Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe.

Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.

