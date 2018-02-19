Metal Gear Survive Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 459 Views
The Trophy list for Metal Gear Survive has been released now that the game is just a few days away from release.
View the Trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Hero
|Earned all Trophies
|Platinum
|Dite
|You saw the METAL GEAR SURVIVE title logo
|Bronze
|The Solider
|A solider joined your ranks
|Bronze
|The Nurse
|A nurse joined your ranks
|Bronze
|Defender
|You successfully defended your outpost for the first time
|Bronze
|Digger
|You digged Iris Energy for the first time
|Bronze
|The Boy
|A boy joined your ranks
|Bronze
|The Cop
|A police officer joined your ranks
|Bronze
|Progress
|You finished digging Iris Energy
|Bronze
|Expansion
|Base Camp’s expandable area reached Level 2
|Bronze
|Refuge
|You arrived at the FOB
|Bronze
|The Giant
|You discovered “the Giant”
|Bronze
|The EM Gun
|You recovered “the Giant”
|Bronze
|The Engineer
|An engineer joined your ranks
|Bronze
|Rescue
|You rescued the boy
|Bronze
|Sacrifice
|You defeated the Lord of Dust
|Bronze
|Home
|You made it home
|Bronze
|Production
|You crafted your first item
|Bronze
|Construction
|You constructed your first building
|Bronze
|Education
|You learned your first skill
|Bronze
|Ability
|Other classes were added
|Bronze
|Cooperation
|You played a Salvage Mission
|Bronze
|Results
|You achieved a performance evaluation for a Salvage Mission
|Bronze
|Suppression
|You defeated all Boss Creatures
|Bronze
|Hunt
|You did your first hunt
|Bronze
|Cook
|You cooked your first meal
|Bronze
|Harvest
|You completed your first harvest
|Bronze
|Mission
|You completed your first Order
|Bronze
|Exploration
|Your crew completed their first Dispatch Mission
|Bronze
|Revival
|You used the Analeptic (Revival Pill) for the first time
|Bronze
|Proficient
|You raised all skills to their highest level
|Silver
|Common Struggle
|You completed every wave in every Salvage Mission
|Silver
|Sliver
|You defeated 300 creatures using one-handed weapons
|Bronze
|Ripper
|You defeated 300 creatures using two-handed weapons
|Bronze
|Impaler
|You defeated 300 creatures using thrusting weapons
|Bronze
|Crusher
|You defeated 300 creatures using heavy weapons
|Bronze
|Marksman
|You defeated 300 creatures using bows
|Bronze
|Responder
|You defeated 300 creatures using Inceptor Units
|Bronze
|Protector
|You defeated 300 creatures using Defense Units
|Bronze
|Iron Wall
|You successfully defended Base Camp with no losses incurred
|Bronze
|Rod and Snake
|During Salvage Missions, you revived 30 allies who were near death
|Bronze
|Locksmith
|You opened a HARD difficulty container flawlessly
|Bronze
|Comrades in Arms
|You completed 50 Salvage Missions
|Silver
|Surveyor
|You explored the entirety of both maps
|Silver
|Survivalist
|You survived 140 days, 15 hours without dying
|Silver
|Glory
|You earned 30 first place score rankings when completing the final wave in a Salvage Mission
|Gold
|Foodie
|You ate all food
|Silver
|Collector
|You obtained all weapons and gear
|Gold
|Prosperity
|Thirty crew members are among your ranks
|Bronze
|Spit
|You skewered 50 creatures using the Foot Press skill
|Bronze
|Bad Meal
|You fed a metal drum to a Boss Creature
|Bronze
|Best Buddy
|You defeated 300 creatures using the Auto Turret
|Bronze
Metal Gear Survive will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on February 20 in North America and February 22 in Europe.
Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.
Thought this game was out already.
It's probably not a coincidence that they decided to call it "survive". It's like they're trying to use the power of suggestion or something. This franchise is dead and Konami knows it.
Getting a trophy for seeing a logo is my accomplishment of the day, every day!
Wow, that's some... inconvenient formatting. Sorry! :P
