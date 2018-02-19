Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Launches for Switch on May 22 - News

Capcom announced Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 will release for the Nintendo Switch on May 22. The game includes Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.

The retail version is priced at $39.99 and includes an exclusive Mega Man 30th anniversary cleaning cloth. Digitally each collection can be purchased separately. $14.99 for Mega Man Legacy Collection and $19.99 for Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.



Here is an overview:

Mega Man Legacy Collection

If you have a regular or golden Mega Man amiibo, you will be able to gain access to 11 fan-made challenges previously exclusive to the 3DS version of the game and now making their console debut on Switch.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Using any Mega Man amiibo with Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 unlocks new challenges to put your platforming skills to the test.

Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 are currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

