Fable Fortune Launches February 22 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 537 Views
Developers Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic announced Fable Fortune will leave Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access on on February 22. It will launch as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Windows 10 on the same day.
The Fable Fortune Founder Pack will still be available to purchase for $14.99 / £9.99 / €12.99 ahead of the game's release. It includes $40 of in-game items:
- 20 card packs
- Exclusive Flaming Fowl Trophy Card
- Rare Giant Egg card
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The Fable series has not had a mainline entry since 2010 (2014 if you count the remake of the first game). I am surprised at the lack of outrage towards Microsoft's handling of this IP. If this were - let's say - Metroid. A card game would have caused a massive backlash.
Guess you havnt heard about the wait for Half Life 3. Id rather them create something thats going to be good than just rush out a mainline game because of fans.
- 0
Everyone and their grandma has heard people clamoring for the next Half Life title. I listed one example of an exclusive IP.
I am not saying that they should rush out a mainline game, however, their last mainline title came out in 2010. I am sure that it is safe to say that they have had plenty of time to release a new mainline title during this period.
Microsoft has severely mishandled this IP.
- 0
1 Comments