Fable Fortune Launches February 22 - News

/ 537 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developers Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic announced Fable Fortune will leave Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access on on February 22. It will launch as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam and Windows 10 on the same day.





The Fable Fortune Founder Pack will still be available to purchase for $14.99 / £9.99 / €12.99 ahead of the game's release. It includes $40 of in-game items:

20 card packs

Exclusive Flaming Fowl Trophy Card

Rare Giant Egg card

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles