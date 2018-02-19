DJMAX Respect Launches March 6 in North America and Europe - News

Publisher Neowiz Games announced DJMAX Respect will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on March 6 in North America and Europe.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Rocky Studio, and published by Neowiz on PlayStation 4, Respect represents the culmination of every past DJMAX release, including every single song from the series as DLC available after launch. The base game comes packed with an unprecedented number of songs to play: 147 in total with 40 brand new songs created exclusively for DJMAX Respect.

All classic songs completely remastered, running at 1080p with 60FPS gameplay. In a first ever for the series, DJMAX Respect has support for local and online multiplayer via PlayStation Network. The achievement system, leaderboards, and collections are more robust than ever with three unique ways to track your progress among players worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

