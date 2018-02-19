Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Worldwide Open Beta Set for February 23 to 25 - News

Bandai Namco announced the worldwide open beta for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will take place from February 23 to 25.





Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018. It is currently out in Japan for the PlayStation 4.

