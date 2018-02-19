Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades 1.2.0 Update Launches March 6 - News

Square Enix announced the 1.2.0 update for the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer expansion - Comrades - will launch on March 6.

View the first look video to the update below:





Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC on March 6. The Comrades expansion is available for $19.99.

