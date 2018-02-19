Gravity Rush 2 Kat and Raven Figures Announced - News

/ 666 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

During Wonder Festival 2018 winter edition over the weekend there were two new Gravity Rush 2 figures announced.

Prime 1 Studio revealed figures for Kat and Raven. However, they still need approval.

View photos of the figures below:

Gravity Rush 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles