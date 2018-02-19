Gravity Rush 2 Kat and Raven Figures Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 666 Views
During Wonder Festival 2018 winter edition over the weekend there were two new Gravity Rush 2 figures announced.
Prime 1 Studio revealed figures for Kat and Raven. However, they still need approval.
View photos of the figures below:
Gravity Rush 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4.
