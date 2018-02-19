Celeste Update Resets Speedrun Times for Single Chapters Following Exploit Fix - News

/ 315 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Celeste update 1.2.1.0 is out now on Windows PC via Steam and will release for consoles soon.

The update resets the Speedrun times for single players due to some players exploiting the timer by retrying on some screen transitions. The exploit will be fixed in the update.

Read the patch notes below:

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

Breaking Change: The Chapter timer no longer pauses during deaths, cutscenes, and in-game menus. Previously it was possible to exploit the timer by retrying on some screen transitions, which we didn't feel was a fun way to play. Unfortunately due to this change Speedrun times for single-chapters will be cleared. We decided it was best to make this change now while the game is still early in its speedrun life.

The Chapter timer no longer pauses during deaths, cutscenes, and in-game menus. Previously it was possible to exploit the timer by retrying on some screen transitions, which we didn't feel was a fun way to play. Unfortunately due to this change Speedrun times for single-chapters will be cleared. We decided it was best to make this change now while the game is still early in its speedrun life. Menu text does not flash when selected if Photosensitive Mode is enabled

Quick Restart hint only displays if you go to it through the Menu

Assist Mode speed option no longer affects the game speed during player deaths or cutscenes

BUG FIXES

Fixed thread loading bug for the Chapter 7 intro vignette

Fixed rare division by 0 which caused the player speed to be NaN, resulting in a crash when wall-jumping

Fixed Madeline's hair being the wrong color on the Mountain Overworld when you exit Chapter 7, The Epilogue, or Chapter 8

Celeste is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles