Celeste Update Resets Speedrun Times for Single Chapters Following Exploit Fix

Celeste update 1.2.1.0 is out now on Windows PC via Steam and will release for consoles soon.
The update resets the Speedrun times for single players due to some players exploiting the timer by retrying on some screen transitions. The exploit will be fixed in the update.
Read the patch notes below:
CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Breaking Change: The Chapter timer no longer pauses during deaths, cutscenes, and in-game menus. Previously it was possible to exploit the timer by retrying on some screen transitions, which we didn't feel was a fun way to play. Unfortunately due to this change Speedrun times for single-chapters will be cleared. We decided it was best to make this change now while the game is still early in its speedrun life.
- Menu text does not flash when selected if Photosensitive Mode is enabled
- Quick Restart hint only displays if you go to it through the Menu
- Assist Mode speed option no longer affects the game speed during player deaths or cutscenes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed thread loading bug for the Chapter 7 intro vignette
- Fixed rare division by 0 which caused the player speed to be NaN, resulting in a crash when wall-jumping
- Fixed Madeline's hair being the wrong color on the Mountain Overworld when you exit Chapter 7, The Epilogue, or Chapter 8
