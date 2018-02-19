Nintendo to Replace Broken Bayonetta Codes in Bayonetta 2 - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Anyone who purchases a physical version of Bayonetta 2 will get a download code for the original Bayonetta.

However, Nintendo revealed via Twitter that a small number of the codes were printed incorrectly and anyone experiencing issues can visit here.

Included with the purchase of a physical copy of Bayonetta 2 is a download code for Bayonetta 1. A small number of those codes were printed incorrectly. If you are experiencing issues, please visit https://t.co/ZV39F24b8m. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2018

Bayonetta 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch. The packaged version of the game includes a download code for Bayonetta.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles