Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Coming to Switch According to Amazon Listing

by Ben Dye , posted 2 hours ago / 253 Views

According to reports on Resetera and MyNintendoNews, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has been leaked by Amazon Germany for release on the Nintendo Switch.

Based on the cover, it looks to be a physical release as well. Would you be interested in seeing the game make it over to the Nintendo Switch?


4 Comments

Glenka
Glenka (55 minutes ago)

plz be true, plz be true, plz be true, plz be true...

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

I just played this recently, such a lovely game that more people should experience!

  • 0
Veknoid_Outcast
Veknoid_Outcast (1 hour ago)

This is a nice little action-adventure game. Glad to see it getting some more attention :)

  • 0
DivinePaladin
DivinePaladin (2 hours ago)

It should be a great fit for the Switch! I just fear, as usual, that the physical price will be hiked up by $10 or so. I picked Yonder up on PS4 for $20 and that felt like the perfect price for it.

  • 0