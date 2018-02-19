Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Coming to Switch According to Amazon Listing - News

According to reports on Resetera and MyNintendoNews, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has been leaked by Amazon Germany for release on the Nintendo Switch.

Based on the cover, it looks to be a physical release as well. Would you be interested in seeing the game make it over to the Nintendo Switch?

