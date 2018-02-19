Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Coming to Switch According to Amazon Listing - NewsBen Dye , posted 2 hours ago / 253 Views
According to reports on Resetera and MyNintendoNews, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has been leaked by Amazon Germany for release on the Nintendo Switch.
Based on the cover, it looks to be a physical release as well. Would you be interested in seeing the game make it over to the Nintendo Switch?
plz be true, plz be true, plz be true, plz be true...
I just played this recently, such a lovely game that more people should experience!
This is a nice little action-adventure game. Glad to see it getting some more attention :)
It should be a great fit for the Switch! I just fear, as usual, that the physical price will be hiked up by $10 or so. I picked Yonder up on PS4 for $20 and that felt like the perfect price for it.
