Rime Update 1.0.2 Coming to Switch on February 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 671 Views
Publisher Grey Box and developer Tequila Works announced it will release version 1.0.2 on the Nintendo Switch on Monday, February 19.
Read the complete patch notes for version 1.0.2 below:
- Increased visual fidelity, bloom and post-processing
- Sharpened image resolution
- Opening Cinematics visually improved
- Fixed possible stage exploits that would enable players to skip parts of the stages
- Increased texture quality in specific areas
- Increased view distance
- Fixed an issue with foliage density, shadows, and render distances
- Updated texture mipmaps for the Fox
- Improved global mipmaps
- Improved shadow distance and quality
- Fixed instances of foliage pops
- Stabilized FPS
- Optimized the Boys cape and hair physics
- Rebuilt streaming volumes
- Fixed an issue that allowed you to see outside of the map in later stages.
- Updated lighting to prevent bleed through
- Updated the quality of trees in earlier stages where they would display poorly.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good to see them stick to fixing this. The original state of this game was pretty shameful. If this fix is as good as they say, I may take the plunge.
That's great because the Switch version sorely needed this. I might now considering purchasing the game if the price is right....
Talking about bad optimisation of game at launch for Switch.
Why is it locked at 30 on ps4??
Poor optimization on UE4 all around for this game. Simply having more GPU RAM and faster RAM won't help a poorly coded and optimized game. Dynasty Warriors 9 can't even hit a solid 30fps...on the Xbox One X, let alone the PS4 Pro.
- 0
Quick reminder for anybody super interested in the game, it's free on PS+ for a few more weeks! If you're on the fence, it could be worth checking out there first, and then buying it on Switch if you're a fan.
Game is sooooo boring. No way to fix that.
A lot more interested in the game now. Nice to see they're actually working on improving the game rather than letting a bad port rot in the pile of disappointing Nintendo ports.
I have it on PS4 and it doesn't have any issues I can think of. The game is perfect!
Finally, some performance fixes. Might actually buy the game now. Now if only Xenoblade would do the same thing.
9 Comments