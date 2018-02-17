Rime Update 1.0.2 Coming to Switch on February 19 - News

/ 671 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Grey Box and developer Tequila Works announced it will release version 1.0.2 on the Nintendo Switch on Monday, February 19.

Read the complete patch notes for version 1.0.2 below:

Increased visual fidelity, bloom and post-processing

Sharpened image resolution

Opening Cinematics visually improved

Fixed possible stage exploits that would enable players to skip parts of the stages

Increased texture quality in specific areas

Increased view distance

Fixed an issue with foliage density, shadows, and render distances

Updated texture mipmaps for the Fox

Improved global mipmaps

Improved shadow distance and quality

Fixed instances of foliage pops

Stabilized FPS

Optimized the Boys cape and hair physics

Rebuilt streaming volumes

Fixed an issue that allowed you to see outside of the map in later stages.

Updated lighting to prevent bleed through

Updated the quality of trees in earlier stages where they would display poorly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles