Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 Coming to PC on March 2, Console Version Announced - News

/ 393 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Crazy Monkey Studios announced Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 2. The developer also announced the game is also in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the 1940’s. Europe is being torn apart by the war, the USA is preparing for battle and the mob does business as usual. Only this time they went too far, even for Vinnie’s standards.

Prepare yourself to go to war after you make a shocking discovery about what actually happened during the end-stage of the Thugtown Massacre from Guns, Gore & Cannoli 1.



Story

1944, the war in Europe is entering its final stage. 15 years have passed since Vinnie survived the Thugtown Massacre. But now, some loose ends start crawling out of the past, dragging Vinnie as far as the European battlefield of World War 2. Find out who is chasing Vinnie around like a dog, turning all his friends into foes.



Key features:



Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 continues the rich, engaging gangster story of the first game and includes all the fast paced action you’ve come to love, we made the best even better, with:





Upgraded character mobility - Vinnie has received a massive upgrade in his mobility features. 360 aiming, double jumping, kicking, jump-kicking, dodge rolls, somersaults, dual guns and a weapon wheel.





Vinnie has received a massive upgrade in his mobility features. 360 aiming, double jumping, kicking, jump-kicking, dodge rolls, somersaults, dual guns and a weapon wheel. Campaign mode - Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 features a full single or multiplayer campaign mode, packed with action, humor and animated cutscenes.





Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 features a full single or multiplayer campaign mode, packed with action, humor and animated cutscenes. Rich environments - We pushed our artists to the limits to produce the best immersive, atmospheric backgrounds, smoothest animations, and coolest special effects, setting a new benchmark for 2D games. Look for opportunities to bring down walls, explode barrels, drop crates on top of enemies, blow up cars and even kick your enemies through doors. Enjoy watching the corpses of your enemies fly through the air like ragdolls after you blast them away with your rocket launcher.





We pushed our artists to the limits to produce the best immersive, atmospheric backgrounds, smoothest animations, and coolest special effects, setting a new benchmark for 2D games. Look for opportunities to bring down walls, explode barrels, drop crates on top of enemies, blow up cars and even kick your enemies through doors. Enjoy watching the corpses of your enemies fly through the air like ragdolls after you blast them away with your rocket launcher. Immersive world and period - Walk around in the European battlefields of World War 2. Every level of Guns, Gore & Cannoli breathes the 1940’s. Every inch of the game is like a picture straight from the second World War era. The cars, the furniture, the speakeasy clubs, the music, the propaganda posters, the streets and the weaponry reflect the turbulent time that the 1940’s were.





Walk around in the European battlefields of World War 2. Every level of Guns, Gore & Cannoli breathes the 1940’s. Every inch of the game is like a picture straight from the second World War era. The cars, the furniture, the speakeasy clubs, the music, the propaganda posters, the streets and the weaponry reflect the turbulent time that the 1940’s were. Online and local Co-op mode - You don’t want to die alone in the trenches? Well round up a platoon of 4 players and get blasting. Play as Vinnie in the solo campaign, or with up to 3 friends together while fighting through hordes of Nazis, zombies, monster, gangsters, cops, soldiers, tanks, submarines... in this all-new and incredibly fun arcade-style co-op action game. Teamwork is essential to surviving waves of enemy goons.





You don’t want to die alone in the trenches? Well round up a platoon of 4 players and get blasting. Play as Vinnie in the solo campaign, or with up to 3 friends together while fighting through hordes of Nazis, zombies, monster, gangsters, cops, soldiers, tanks, submarines... in this all-new and incredibly fun arcade-style co-op action game. Teamwork is essential to surviving waves of enemy goons. Humor - ‘War is hell’ unless you are Vinnie Cannoli and you turn every problem into a cynical joke, blurting out one-liners and snappy comments after a nice, juicy kill. Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 will be a fun experience, not only to play but also to watch. Funny one-liners, screaming deaths, comical dialogs and hilarious enemies make you play this violent kill-simulator with a smirky grin on your face.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles