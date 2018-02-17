Xenoblade Chronicles 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to March 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 545 Views
The upcoming New Game Plus mode for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been delayed from the middle of February to March 2, announced developer Monolith Soft. New Game Plus mode is apart of Update 1.3.0.
The update was delayed due to a recent bug that was discovered.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.
I would really like to know if they are going to port Xenoblade X. I would like to dump my wiiu and get a switch and still play the game.
Well I guess they will await with an announcement until all the DLCs for XC2 are available.
- 0
I am not getting this game until all content is available. When I play a game I want all the content.
Not gonna lie, I'm gutted! Been avoiding to play the game cause I wanted to wait for the update, but not sure how much longer I can hold out. :p
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! ... Well, it gives me a chance to get around and finally kill that damn wandering ape.
