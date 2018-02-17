Xenoblade Chronicles 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to March 2 - News

The upcoming New Game Plus mode for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been delayed from the middle of February to March 2, announced developer Monolith Soft. New Game Plus mode is apart of Update 1.3.0.

The update was delayed due to a recent bug that was discovered.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

