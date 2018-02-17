Darkest Dungeon Coming to Xbox One on February 28 - News

Red Hook Studios announced Darkest Dungeon will launch for the Xbox One on February 28. Pre-orders for the game will open on February 21.

For the first 60 days only Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition will be available for $24.99. It contains the base game and The Crimson Court DLC. That is a $10 discount. On April 29 the Crimson Edition will be removed from Xbox Live and the base game will be made available.

The Shieldbreaker DLC will be available for $3.99 at launch.





Here is the complete timeline for the Xbox One version of the game:

Feb 21st:

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition appears on XBOX LIVE for pre-order for $24.99

Feb 28th:

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition is playable! This edition will continue to be available for 60 days for the $24.99 price and will give access to the base game and The Crimson Court DLC

The Shieldbreaker DLC is available for purchase for $3.99

April 29th:

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition is removed from the store.

Darkest Dungeon base game appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase for $24.99

The Crimson Court DLC appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase $9.99

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase $34.99, and includes the base game and both DLCs.

