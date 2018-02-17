New PlayStation Releases This Week - Metal Gear Survive - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 332 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Abo Khashem, PS4 — Digital
- Apex Construct, PS VR — Digital
- Armored Warfare, PS4 — Digital
- Deadbolt, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Konrad the Kitten, PS VR — Digital
- Little Adventure on the Prairie, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Metal Gear Survive, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Past Cure, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Premium Pool Arena, PS4 — Digital
- Rad Rodgers, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Restless Spirit, PS VR — Digital
- Run Dorothy Run, PS VR — Digital
- The Station, PS4 — Digital
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Symmetry, PS4 — Digital
- Tiles, PS4 — Digital
- Xenon Valkyrie +, PS4 — Digital
