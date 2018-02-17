New PlayStation Releases This Week - Metal Gear Survive - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Abo Khashem, PS4 — Digital

Apex Construct, PS VR — Digital

Armored Warfare, PS4 — Digital

Deadbolt, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX Edition, PS4 — Digital

Konrad the Kitten, PS VR — Digital

Little Adventure on the Prairie, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Metal Gear Survive, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Past Cure, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Premium Pool Arena, PS4 — Digital

Rad Rodgers, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Restless Spirit, PS VR — Digital

Run Dorothy Run, PS VR — Digital

The Station, PS4 — Digital

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Symmetry, PS4 — Digital

Tiles, PS4 — Digital

Xenon Valkyrie +, PS4 — Digital

