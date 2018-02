US PlayStation Store Flash Sale Discounts Games Up to 70% Off - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment America is running a Flash Sale on the US PlayStation Store discounting games up to 70 percent off until February 19 at 8am PT.

Here is the list of games discounted:

Platform Title Sale Price Original Price PS4 ACTION HENK $4.49 $14.99 PS4 AGENTS OF MAYHEM $9.99 $39.99 PS4 AGENTS OF MAYHEM: TOTAL MAYHEM BUNDLE $12.49 $49.99 PS4 ALEKHINE’S GUN $15.99 $39.99 PS4 AMNESIA: COLLECTION $11.99 $29.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED 4 BLACK FLAG GOLD EDITION $16.49 $49.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED IV BLACK FLAG $9.89 $29.99 PS4 BATTLEFIELD 4 PREMIUM EDITION $14.99 $59.99 PS4 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE ULTIMATE EDITION $14.99 $59.99 PS4 BIG BUCK HUNTER ARCADE $7.99 $19.99 PS4 BOUND BY FLAME $4.99 $19.99 PS4 BUBSY: THE WOOLIES STRIKE BACK $7.99 $19.99 PS4 CYBERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA: 4 GODDESSES ONLINE $19.99 $49.99 PS4 DARKSIDERS: FURY’S COLLECTION – WAR AND DEATH $15.99 $39.99 PS4 DEAD RISING $6.99 $19.99 PS4 DEAD RISING 2 $6.99 $19.99 PS4 DEAD RISING 2 OFF THE RECORD $6.99 $19.99 PS4 DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $9.99 $39.99 PS4 DUKE NUKEM 3D: 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR $7.99 $19.99 PS4 FINAL FANTASY XV $19.99 $49.99 PS4 FINAL FANTASY XV DIGITAL PREMIUM EDITION $29.99 $74.99 PS4 FORCED: SLIGHTLY BETTER EDITION $2.24 $14.99 PS4 HAS BEEN HEROES $6.79 $19.99 PS4 HUMAN FALL FLAT $5.99 $14.99 PS4 INFAMOUS SECOND SON $7.99 $19.99 PS4 INFAMOUS: FIRST LIGHT $5.99 $14.99 PS4 INJUSTICE 2 – ULTIMATE EDITION $31.99 $79.99 PS4 LEGEND OF KAY ANNIVERSARY $7.49 $29.99 PS4 LICHDOM: BATTLEMAGE $15.99 $39.99 PS4 MAIZE $7.99 $19.99 PS4 MARVEL: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE $15.99 $39.99 PS4 MARVEL: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 2 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 MARVEL: ULTIMATE ALLIANCE BUNDLE $23.99 $59.99 PS4 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION $9.89 $29.99 PS4 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION $13.19 $39.99 PS4 MATTERFALL $7.99 $19.99 PS4 METAL SLUG 3 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY (PS2 CLASSIC) $7.99 $19.99 PS4 METRO 2033 REDUX $7.99 $19.99 PS4 METRO REDUX $11.99 $29.99 PS4 METRO: LAST LIGHT REDUX $7.99 $19.99 PS4 MIGHTY NO. 9 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 MINECRAFT STORY MODE: SEASON 2 SEASON PASS $9.99 $24.99 PS4 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – ADVENTURE PASS $3.99 $9.99 PS4 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – SEASON PASS $7.99 $19.99 PS4 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – SEASON PASS DELUXE $11.99 $29.99 PS4 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST $4.99 $19.99 PS4 NEVER ALONE (KISIMA INGITCHUNA) $2.99 $14.99 PS4 ODDWORLD: NEW N TASTY $4.99 $19.99 PS4 OUTCAST – SECOND CONTACT $19.99 $39.99 PS4 OUTLAST 2 $11.99 $29.99 PS4 OUTLAST: BUNDLE OF TERROR (OUTLAST + WHISTLEBLOWER) $7.24 $28.99 PS4 OVERWATCH – GAME OF THE YEAR BUNDLE $29.99 $59.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL 6 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL CODE VERONICA X (PS2) $7.49 $14.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 – SEASON PASS $7.99 $19.99 PS4 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $29.99 PS4 RISEN 3 – ENHANCED EDITION $6.99 $19.99 PS4 ROCKET LEAGUE $11.99 $19.99 PS4 ROCKET LEAGUE – FAST & FURIOUS DLC BUNDLE $2.99 $4.99 PS4 ROCKET LEAGUE – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $14.99 $24.99 PS4 SAINTS ROW RE-ELECTED & GAT OUT OF HELL $10.49 $29.99 PS4 SEASONS AFTER FALL $5.99 $19.99 PS4 SERIAL CLEANER $5.24 $14.99 PS4 SHINESS: THE LIGHTNING KINGDOM $8.99 $29.99 PS4 SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $24.99 PS4 SLAIN: BACK FROM HELL $2.99 $14.99 PS4 SOMA $11.99 $29.99 PS4 SONG OF THE DEEP $3.74 $14.99 PS4 STORIES: THE PATH OF DESTINIES $3.74 $14.99 PS4 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS $7.49 $29.99 PS4 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS + STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $14.99 $59.99 PS4 STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $12.49 $49.99 PS4 SUPER MEAT BOY $1.49 $14.99 PS4 TEARAWAY UNFOLDED $7.99 $19.99 PS4 THE BOOK OF UNWRITTEN TALES 2 $3.99 $19.99 PS4 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $5.24 $14.99 PS4 THE MINECRAFT: STORY MODE BUNDLE $13.99 $34.99 PS4 THE SURGE $19.99 $49.99 PS4 THE SURGE – COMPLETE EDITION $29.99 $59.99 PS4 THE TECHNOMANCER $9.99 $39.99 PS4 THE WITCH AND THE HUNDRED KNIGHT: REVIVAL EDITION $11.99 $29.99 PS4 TITANFALL 2 – ULTIMATE EDITION 1 $9.99 $39.99 PS4 TRANSISTOR $4.99 $19.99 PS4 TRINE 2: COMPLETE STORY $2.99 $19.99 PS4 TRINE 3: THE ARTIFACTS OF POWER $5.49 $21.99 PS4 TRINE BUNDLE $7.49 $29.99 PS4 TRINE ENCHANTED EDITION $2.24 $14.99 PS4 TRINE TRILOGY $8.99 $29.99 PS4 TYPOMAN $5.19 $12.99 PS4 TYPOMAN DELUXE EDITION $6.39 $15.99 PS4 UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END $19.99 $39.99 PS4 UNRAVEL $4.99 $19.99 PS4 VIKINGS – WOLVES OF MIDGARD $14.99 $59.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS $11.99 $29.99 PS4 WATCH DOGS GOLD EDITION $16.49 $49.99 PS4 WE ARE THE DWARVES $4.94 $14.99 PS4 WE ARE THE DWARVES $4.94 $14.99 PS4 ZOMBI $7.99 $19.99 PS3 ALICE: MADNESS RETURNS $4.99 $19.99 PS3 ALIEN RAGE $2.99 $14.99 PS3 ASSASSIN’S CREED IV BLACK FLAG $6.59 $19.99 PS3 ASSASSIN’S CREEDIV BLACK FLAG GOLD EDITION $13.19 $39.99 PS3 BATTLEFIELD 4 PREMIUM EDITION $14.99 $59.99 PS3 BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE ULTIMATE EDITION $17.49 $69.99 PS3 BOUND BY FLAME $4.99 $19.99 PS3 CONTRAST $2.49 $9.99 PS3 DC UNIVERSE: DC UNIVERSE ONLINE STARTER PACK $3.19 $7.99 PS3 DC UNIVERSE: ULTIMATE EDITION (2017) $35.99 $89.99 PS3 DEAD SPACE 2 ULTIMATE EDITION $7.49 $29.99 PS3 DEAD SPACE 3 ULTIMATE EDITION $7.49 $29.99 PS3 DEAD SPACE ULTIMATE EDITION $6.24 $24.99 PS3 DRAGON AGE II $4.99 $19.99 PS3 DRAGON AGE: ORIGINS $4.99 $19.99 PS3 ENEMY FRONT $5.99 $39.99 PS3 FAIRY FENCER F $3.99 $19.99 PS3 GRAND THEFT AUTO IV $6.99 $19.99 PS3 GRIMGRIMOIRE (PS2 CLASSIC) $1.99 $9.99 PS3 HEAVY FIRE BUNDLE $4.94 $14.99 PS3 HEAVY FIRE: AFGHANISTAN $2.89 $9.99 PS3 HEAVY FIRE: SHATTERED SPEAR $2.89 $9.99 PS3 KURULIN FUSION $1.99 $4.99 PS3 MASS EFFECT TRILOGY $9.89 $29.99 PS3 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – ADVENTURE PASS $3.99 $9.99 PS3 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – SEASON PASS $7.99 $19.99 PS3 MINECRAFT: STORY MODE – SEASON PASS DELUXE $11.99 $29.99 PS3 MIRROR’S EDGE $3.74 $14.99 PS3 ODDWORLD: NEW N TASTY $4.99 $19.99 PS3 PAINKILLER HELL & DAMNATION $3.99 $19.99 PS3 R-TYPE DIMENSIONS $3.99 $9.99 PS3 R-TYPE DIMENSIONS $3.99 $9.99 PS3 RED DEAD REDEMPTION $9.89 $29.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL 6 $6.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL 6 ULTIMATE EDITION $4.19 $27.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL CHRONICLES: HD COLLECTION $5.39 $26.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL CODE VERONICA X HD $4.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 – SEASON PASS $4.99 $19.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS 2 DELUXE EDITION $11.99 $29.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL: THE DARKSIDE CHRONICLES $2.99 $14.99 PS3 RESIDENT EVIL: THE UMBRELLA CHRONICLES $2.99 $14.99 PS3 SKULLGIRLS ENCORE $2.99 $9.99 PS3 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 2 $3.99 $39.99 PS3 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 2 SIBERIAN STRIKE $1.99 $9.99 PS3 SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 2 WORLD HUNTER PACK $1.59 $3.99 PS3 WATCH DOGS $7.99 $19.99 PS3 WATCH DOGS GOLD EDITION $13.19 $39.99 PS VITA ODDWORLD: NEW ‘N’ TASTY $4.99 $19.99 PS VITA SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $24.99 PS VITA TEARAWAY $4.99 $19.99

